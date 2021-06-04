Brokerages Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $637.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to announce sales of $637.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $640.30 million and the lowest is $632.80 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $583.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.93.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,737,590. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.52. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.