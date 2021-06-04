Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the highest is $3.13. Lear reported earnings per share of ($4.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 167.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $13.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $14.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.64 to $19.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

Shares of LEA traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.01. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $204.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lear by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

