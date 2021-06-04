Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.32). Verona Pharma posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verona Pharma.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. 24,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,545. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.50.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

