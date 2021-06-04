Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.62. 52,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,434. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.92. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $72.27 and a 52-week high of $103.85.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

