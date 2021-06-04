Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 14,312 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.8% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $128.87. 1,002,293 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

