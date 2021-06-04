Summit Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. PayPal makes up about 0.2% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.98. 166,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,576,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

