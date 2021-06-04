PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.09%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

