Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 4,642 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 698.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,869 shares of company stock worth $49,528,344. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.33. 13,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.