Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Qualys worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Qualys by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 385.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.13. 2,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,646. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

