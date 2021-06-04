iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Pointe Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 181,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.50. The company had a trading volume of 57,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,171. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.