Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,499 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQJ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.59. 3,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.