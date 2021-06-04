Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.31 million, a PE ratio of -288.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $155,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 over the last 90 days. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

