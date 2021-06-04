Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.
Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.31 million, a PE ratio of -288.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03.
TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.
Tilly’s Company Profile
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
