iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 199,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,407,997 shares.The stock last traded at $153.59 and had previously closed at $150.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,035,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

