Tobam Increases Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9,918.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,801 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 122,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,808,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

