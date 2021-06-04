Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.56

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.56 and last traded at C$15.52, with a volume of 152300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.25 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.43.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. Analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7495105 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$453,612.76. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

