Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $416.72 and last traded at $415.44. Approximately 6,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 127,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.26.

CACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.60.

The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.36.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,792,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

