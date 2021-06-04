Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $32.98 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 255.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,662 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 746,121 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.08% of HP worth $32,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 394.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of HP by 62.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $64,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. 115,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,966,165. HP Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.