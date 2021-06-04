Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,878 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.4% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of ADI traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.86. 28,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,043. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $166.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

