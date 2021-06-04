NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $495.78. 40,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,060. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $310.16 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.68.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

