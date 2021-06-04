yOUcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27,626.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $210.46 million and approximately $27,626.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00078156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.71 or 0.01005841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,647.52 or 0.09791170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00052156 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,675,014,104 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.