Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Market Cap Tops $109.85 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $109.85 million and $90,719.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00007760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00078156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.71 or 0.01005841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,647.52 or 0.09791170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00052156 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

