Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSP shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,149,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,124,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,528,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,081,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DSP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.01. 6,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,245. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

