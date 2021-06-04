The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,045 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 262,539.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after buying an additional 908,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth $63,173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,380,000 after buying an additional 591,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Timken by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.59. 2,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,919. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

