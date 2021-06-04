Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,587 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $135,801,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after acquiring an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock worth $1,126,338,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

