Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.54. 230,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,444,729. The company has a market cap of $501.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

