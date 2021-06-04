Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,660,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $231.47 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

