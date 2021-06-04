Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $206.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.79.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.42.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

