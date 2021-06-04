Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 9,110 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth about $1,591,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 99.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth about $175,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth about $162,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ RIDE traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 143,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,050,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

