Loom Network Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $75.03 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00078296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.35 or 0.01008641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.33 or 0.09788883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

