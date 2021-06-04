Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading Up 6.4% This Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $278,152.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00067633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.48 or 0.00303872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00250055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.53 or 0.01165828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,089.74 or 1.00202531 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.