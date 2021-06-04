Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.29). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 814,769 shares of company stock worth $42,922,907 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eargo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eargo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,125. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -9.62. Eargo has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

