Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Eaton stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.26. 12,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

