Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 926 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.99. 66,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,795. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

