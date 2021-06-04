Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 328,390 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 651.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,390 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass comprises approximately 1.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

OI stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,244. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

