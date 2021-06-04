Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,790 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 163.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Square by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Square by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,537,376 shares of company stock valued at $357,607,678. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

SQ traded up $3.95 on Friday, hitting $215.38. The company had a trading volume of 282,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,695,736. The firm has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.79, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.