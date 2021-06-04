The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.59. The company had a trading volume of 39,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,928. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $94.15. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

