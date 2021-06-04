Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at HC Wainwright

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGEM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.
Cullinan Oncology stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. 47,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,959. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -6.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50.
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
