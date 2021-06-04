Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at HC Wainwright

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGEM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. 47,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,959. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -6.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.