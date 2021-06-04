Patrick Largier Buys 500,000 Shares of Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) Stock

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) insider Patrick Largier acquired 500,000 shares of Quickstep stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$23,000.00 ($16,428.57).

Patrick Largier also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 1st, Patrick Largier acquired 400,000 shares of Quickstep stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$24,400.00 ($17,428.57).
  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Patrick Largier acquired 400,000 shares of Quickstep stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$26,000.00 ($18,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42.

About Quickstep

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and other advanced sectors in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It produces aerospace-grade advanced composites .Quickstep Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Bankstown, Australia.

