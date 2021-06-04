216 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,970 shares of company stock worth $8,912,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

CB stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $172.10. 23,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,200. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.01. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

