Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

