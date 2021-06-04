Colony Family Offices LLC Invests $343,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.91. 3,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,908. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $42.85.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.