Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,569 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,628. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,149. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

