Zacks: Analysts Expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

IMMR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,402. The company has a market capitalization of $269.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80. Immersion has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58.

In other news, Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $678,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,189 shares of company stock worth $2,158,359. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 344.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 1,468.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 477,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,673 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 338.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 417,714 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Immersion by 280.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 362,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 267,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

