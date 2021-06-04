Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 28 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $10.60 on Friday, hitting $500.03. The stock had a trading volume of 166,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,472. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $404.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $221.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

