PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $204.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 74.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.