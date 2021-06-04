Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.320-9.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.36 billion-$9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.050 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $465.71.

INTU stock traded up $9.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $460.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,296. Intuit has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $451.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

