Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to announce $4.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.91 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $19.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $21.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $26.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.92.

Shares of LAD stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.82. 8,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.51. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $13,731,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,592,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $1,479,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $6,123,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.