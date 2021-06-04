Analysts Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.58 Million

Analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post $174.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.12 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $155.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $705.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $754.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $755.25 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $860.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 19,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.