Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.53.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $210.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,020. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,103 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

