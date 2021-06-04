Contrasting Canoo (GOEV) & The Competition

Canoo (NYSE: GOEV) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Canoo to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Canoo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00 Canoo Competitors 577 2314 2733 75 2.40

Canoo presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.25%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential downside of 5.26%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canoo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million -$89.81 million -6.24 Canoo Competitors $4.89 billion -$64.28 million -59.75

Canoo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Canoo has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo’s rivals have a beta of 1.89, meaning that their average share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35% Canoo Competitors -12.28% 5.55% 1.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canoo rivals beat Canoo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

